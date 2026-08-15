Freedom to demand accountability

NEW DELHI: Every Independence Day, India turns its gaze to 1947, to the long march to freedom, the sacrifices that made it possible, and the making of the Republic. But every generation eventually asks what freedom means in its own time.

For India’s Gen Z, the question feels more immediate. Their answer, perhaps, lies in the freedom to believe that effort still matters. It is the freedom to sit for an examination without wondering whether the question paper was compromised.

To seek jobs without getting the rude shock that the economy has no place for qualifications. In short, the freedom to ask those in power one vital question—who is responsible when the system fails? For decades, the Indian middle class lived by a compact that was almost sacred.

Parents worked and saved, often taking education loans of various kinds, while children studied, cleared examinations, earned degrees and hoped for a better life. It was never an easy bargain. But it offered something invaluable, a formula. You worked hard, earned your qualifications and moved ahead in life. That formula now seems to be fraying at the seams.

The great examination machine has become a lottery in which the stakes are impossibly high and the odds increasingly cruel. One leaked paper, one cancelled test, one administrative error can erase years of hard work. And for families that have invested their everything in education, this amounts to a betrayal.