Opposition says PM Modi's ‘dimaagi Naxal’ remark stigmatises dissent, questions women's quota pitch

Opposition parties on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using his Independence Day address to stigmatise dissent through his ‘dimaagi Naxal’ remark and questioned his call for 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures, saying the quota law was not implemented in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Senior BJP leaders, however, hailed the prime minister's speech as a roadmap for achieving the goal of a developed nation, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah terming it a resolve for indigenous development, prosperity and self-reliance.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin said the 'Saptdhara' (seven streams of strength) listed by Modi will become new foundations of India’s development journey. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that PM Modi's resolve "is firm and clear: reform with conviction, empower the youth, strengthen our nation and make India a global powerhouse".

In his 13th consecutive address on the 80th Independence Day, the prime minister urged political parties to rise above differences to help secure 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures, called upon the youth to take the lead in building a developed India and warned against being misled by "dimaagi Naxals".

The day also saw a row over leaders of opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha - Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, not attending the official Independence Day event at the Red Fort.

The BJP also attacked the Congress over its former president Sonia Gandhi's alleged objection to the full rendition of 'Vande Mataram' during the Independence Day event at the Congress office.

On the other hand, the Congress took a swipe at PM Modi over the sequencing of his tri-coloured pocket squares, saying it seems he is celebrating the Independence Day of Ireland instead of India's.

Attacking PM Modi for his 'dimaagi Naxal' remark, leaders of several opposition parties said it was intended to stigmatise his opponents and those questioning the government, with the Congress terming it a "sure sign of desperation".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the prime minister was claiming credit for all that the Congress has done and warned that "he may bring the national flag down one day".

He also accused the prime minister of speaking lies from the Red Fort, as he targeted him on the issues of Ram temple donations "theft" and police action against students.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the prime minister first attacked his opponents as "urban Naxals" and is now calling them "dimaagi Naxals".

"First he called his opponents 'urban naxals'. Now he calls them 'dimaagi naxals'. It is a sure sign of his desperation. It is a separate matter that he ends up doing whatever these so-called 'urban naxals' or now 'dimaagi naxals' are demanding or advocating. It is not for nothing that the PM has an MA being the 'Master Abuser' in Entire Political Science that he is," Ramesh said in a post on X.

He also alleged that the prime minister made a "dishonest" pitch on women reservation in his address at Red Fort, saying ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ was unanimously passed in September 2023, but the BJP government’s "double-faced hypocrisy" made sure it wouldn’t come into effect from the 2024 elections.