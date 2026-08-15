PM Modi backs women’s quota, announces youth initiatives in Independence Day address

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reaffirming his government’s commitment to women’s reservation, once again urged the Opposition to come forward and support the women’s quota. In his Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday, PM Modi said that all must work towards facilitating and ensuring reservation for women in State Assemblies and Parliament.

He also hailed the country’s Yuva Shakti, saying that the youth have a key role to play in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. He announced a new network of free online coaching for young people by the government, along with a fund of Rs 1 lakh crore to support the youth in their endeavours for the nation.

The Prime Minister called upon people to put the country before self and make national interest and a sense of duty their identity, saying this had become the need of the hour for India.

He also outlined a seven-point roadmap, or Saptadharas, for India’s development. “In the coming years, these Saptadharas will drive India forward and take the nation to new heights”, the PM asserted. The seven-point roadmap focuses on manufacturing power, agriculture, technology, Gati Shakti, defence power, the green economy and soft power, with the Prime Minister detailing how India could excel in each of these areas.