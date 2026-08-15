PM Modi backs women’s quota, announces youth initiatives in Independence Day address

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reaffirming his government’s commitment to women’s reservation, once again urged the Opposition to come forward and support the women’s quota. In his Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday, PM Modi said that all must work towards facilitating and ensuring reservation for women in State Assemblies and Parliament.
He also hailed the country’s Yuva Shakti, saying that the youth have a key role to play in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. He announced a new network of free online coaching for young people by the government, along with a fund of Rs 1 lakh crore to support the youth in their endeavours for the nation.
The Prime Minister called upon people to put the country before self and make national interest and a sense of duty their identity, saying this had become the need of the hour for India.
He also outlined a seven-point roadmap, or Saptadharas, for India’s development. “In the coming years, these Saptadharas will drive India forward and take the nation to new heights”, the PM asserted. The seven-point roadmap focuses on manufacturing power, agriculture, technology, Gati Shakti, defence power, the green economy and soft power, with the Prime Minister detailing how India could excel in each of these areas.
Taking a dig at Naxalism, he said that Naxalism had now been routed out, although a few ‘dimgai-naxals’ remained in society. “The Dimagi-naxals need to be identified and isolated “, he asserted.
“Places once affected by Naxal violence are witnessing peace, development and new hope. The naxals had ruined the future of youths before 2014 but now developments are taking place in the areas where once naxals were surviving”, he said.
The Prime Minister also said that India needs to focus on three things — cost, quality and scale. He said the country has a stable political mandate, a stable government, a vibrant democracy, a strong judicial system and a Constitution that guides all.
He said every Indian is embracing the spirit of Make in India and Vocal for Local, adding that sectors which were once No Go areas are now Go Ahead areas.
“We must believe in ourselves and take pride in building an Atamnirbhar Bharat as India has set a big goal to become a developed nation by 2047”, he asserted.
PM Modi also said that India is a strong contender to host the 2036 Olympics. To ensure that the country has a strong presence at the mega event, he announced that a nationwide talent hunt would be launched to identify sporting prospects in the age group of five to 15.
“India is making space for itself in the world of sports. We hear our national anthem frequently and see our tri-colour going up very often. TOPS has achieved great success. Whether it is Khelo India Games, University Games, Beach Games, Winter Games, or sports training, sports medicine, sports nutrition, India is moving ahead at great pace," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the country had added 650 new universities over the last decade and had more than doubled the number of medical seats since 2014.
He urged the youth to come forward, saying India needs their support and that they must assume leadership roles. He also asked them to spare time for the Census process.
The Prime Minister announced that one crore young people would be trained in AI skills over the next year. He urged the youth to actively participate in the ongoing Census exercise and help provide correct information about their families digitally to make the Census error-free.