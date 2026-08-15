PM Modi gives clarion call to all Indians to join 100-week anti-drug campaign

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave a clarion call to every family, NGO and spiritual organisation to unite under the Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan for a comprehensive 100-week nationwide anti-drug campaign.

In his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the prime minister highlighted substance abuse as a “severe national crisis”.

“Drug abuse is becoming a major crisis for the country and its young people. A ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ or Drugs-Free India must be a collective responsibility for all of us,” he said.

The prime minister, who had virtually launched the national campaign on August 2, said, “For the sake of our bright future, our younger generation must be strong, and the strength of our youth must be harnessed for the progress of our country.”

Therefore, he said, in recent days, volunteers of My Bharat, NGOs across the country, social and cultural organisations, and spiritual leaders have come together to launch a 100-week programme for a Drugs-Free India.

“I want to tell every family: you too should become a part of this campaign, join it and come forward to help fulfil the dream of a Nasha Mukt Bharat,” he added.

Pitching yoga, Ayurveda, India’s holistic healthcare traditions and its creative industries as key elements of the country’s soft power, Modi said, “Today, yoga has connected the entire world with India. Yoga is becoming a source of energy for the world and an important reason for the trust that people place in Bharat.”