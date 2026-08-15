SHANTI Act draft rules set operator liability, financial safeguards for private nuclear push

NEW DELHI: As the government moves to operationalise the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy (SHANTI) Act, 2025, which opens the strategically critical nuclear power sector to greater private-sector participation, its draft rules seek to establish a clearer framework for operator liability, financial protection and the deployment of foreign reactors while retaining long-term regulatory oversight.

The draft rules, released by the Department of Atomic Energy, require nuclear plant operators to maintain an insurance policy, financial security or a combination of both to cover nuclear damage.

The draft rules also provide for a periodic review of operator liability and prescribe conditions for foreign reactor technology. The Centre will constitute, once in every five years, a group of experts to review the maximum limits of an operator’s civil liability for nuclear damage.

For a nuclear power plant or reactor based on a foreign design, the design must be certified or approved by the regulatory authority in the country of origin. The rules define the “country of origin” as a country that is self-reliant in nuclear reactor design and the supply-chain ecosystem and whose regulatory approvals are trusted globally. Such a plant or reactor must also be operational either in the country of origin or in another foreign country.

The financial security required from operators will have to remain in place until all spent fuel is removed from the relevant storage pool. The provision extends the operator's financial protection obligations beyond the operational phase of the nuclear facility and comes as the government seeks to bring private capital and expertise into nuclear power while retaining safeguards against potential nuclear damage.