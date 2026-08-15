Tension at Chandigarh-Mohali border as police stop Sikh groups’ march, bandh on August 21

CHANDIGARH: Tension escalated at the Chandigarh-Mohali border on Saturday as Chandigarh Police used water cannons and tear gas to stop hundreds of protesters from several Sikh organisations, led by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, from entering the Union Territory.

The protesters were marching towards Punjab Lok Bhawan to press for the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners) who have been in jail for prolonged periods and to seek 10-day parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted in the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

A large contingent of Chandigarh Police, along with paramilitary personnel, was deployed along the route to prevent the protesters from entering Chandigarh. The situation escalated when protesters attempted to cross the barricades, following which police used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse them.

Some protesters also tried to remove barricades placed behind tractors, despite repeated appeals from police to move back. The protesters attempted to enter Chandigarh from YPS Chowk in Mohali, while police had erected barricades at multiple points along the Chandigarh-Mohali border.

The protesters resisted the police action and resorted to stone-pelting, turning the standoff violent. Police personnel maintained the barricades as the confrontation continued.

Police also claimed that some young protesters were carrying weapons, which officials said they had spotted. There were also reports that police detained Simranjit Singh Mann after he came near Punjab Lok Bhawan disguised as a patient with his face covered in bandages. However, senior police officials did not confirm the development.

Following the confrontation, the Morcha announced a Punjab bandh on August 21 to press for the release of Sikh prisoners, commonly referred to as Bandi Singhs. The protesters said some of the prisoners had remained behind bars for 30 to 35 years despite completing their sentences or becoming eligible for release.

The protesters said they would no longer restrict their agitation to seeking parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara and would instead demand the release of all eligible Sikh prisoners.

Late on Friday night, Hawara released a two-minute video message from a jail in Delhi, asking those participating in the protest march to ensure that no untoward incident took place and that the protest remained completely peaceful. He also appealed against violence.