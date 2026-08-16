CAG flags E. coli in drinking water at railway stations, finds widespread amenity lapses

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has flagged the presence of E. coli and other bacteria in drinking water at several railway stations, while also pointing to poor sanitation and deficiencies in basic passenger amenities across the network.

The audit found E. coli in water cooler samples at eight stations across four railway zones, Coimbatore and Palakkad Junction in Southern Railway; Hyderabad in South Central Railway; Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Bhiwandi Road, Kalyan and Lonavala in Central Railway; and Madhupur in Eastern Railway.

"Test results of drinking water samples collected from taps in platforms at 49 stations in eight zones during 2022-23 and 56 stations in 9 zones during 2023-24 indicated presence of Total coliforms bacteria (including E-coli)," the report stated.

Some strains of E. coli can cause food poisoning and diarrhoea and, in severe cases, kidney failure.

The audit also found bacteriological testing, apart from total coliforms, to be unsatisfactory at eight stations across four zones in 2022-23 and 11 stations across five zones in 2023-24.

The CAG report covers findings from test audits conducted between 2019-20 and 2023-24, along with previously unreported cases and, where necessary, instances identified after 2023-24.