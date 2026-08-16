CAG flags E. coli in drinking water at railway stations, finds widespread amenity lapses

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has flagged the presence of E. coli and other bacteria in drinking water at several railway stations, while also pointing to poor sanitation and deficiencies in basic passenger amenities across the network.
The audit found E. coli in water cooler samples at eight stations across four railway zones, Coimbatore and Palakkad Junction in Southern Railway; Hyderabad in South Central Railway; Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Bhiwandi Road, Kalyan and Lonavala in Central Railway; and Madhupur in Eastern Railway.
"Test results of drinking water samples collected from taps in platforms at 49 stations in eight zones during 2022-23 and 56 stations in 9 zones during 2023-24 indicated presence of Total coliforms bacteria (including E-coli)," the report stated.
Some strains of E. coli can cause food poisoning and diarrhoea and, in severe cases, kidney failure.
The audit also found bacteriological testing, apart from total coliforms, to be unsatisfactory at eight stations across four zones in 2022-23 and 11 stations across five zones in 2023-24.
The CAG report covers findings from test audits conducted between 2019-20 and 2023-24, along with previously unreported cases and, where necessary, instances identified after 2023-24.
The audit assessed passenger amenities and sanitation at 512 non-suburban railway stations across all zones. Of these, 458 stations, more than 89 per cent, were found deficient in providing Minimum Essential Amenities (MEA), either because the facilities were absent or fell below prescribed norms.
"In April 2018, RB (Railway Board) issued comprehensive instructions prescribing Minimum Essential Amenities (MEA), Recommended Amenities (RA) and Desirable Amenities (DA) for stations categorised as NSG 1 to NSG 6.
RB stipulated that MEAs were to be ensured at all stations by 31 August 2018," the report said.
"RB's instructions (April 2018) mandated that MEAs be provided first at all stations, irrespective of category.
These include drinking water, waiting halls, seating arrangements, platform shelters, urinals, latrines, high-level platforms, fans, Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), dustbins, clocks and public address systems," it added.
Even major NSG-1 stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Howrah, Sealdah, New Delhi and Mumbai Central, were found lacking in amenities such as seating, sanitary facilities, dustbins and electronic train indicator boards.
"Audit scrutiny of NSG-1 category stations revealed deficiencies in core passenger amenities, including drinking water taps (12 stations), fans and water coolers (eight stations each) and signage (five stations)," the report said.
An analysis of the Passenger Amenities Management System showed shortages of latrines at 201 stations, urinals at 403 stations and water taps at 2,035 stations, among other deficiencies.
The CAG recommended that the Railways strengthen monitoring of water supply systems and ensure comprehensive testing of drinking water.
It urged the Railways to "ensure compliance with prescribed protocols for inspection of water supply systems and comprehensive testing of drinking water quality, including all parameters under the Uniform Drinking Water Quality Protocol."
The audit noted that Indian Railways has 5,908 non-suburban group stations and operated more than 7,424 non-suburban passenger trains daily in 2023-24, carrying 292.4 crore passengers.
(With inputs from PTI)