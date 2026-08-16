CJP demands arrests after father of volunteer dies in alleged 'BJP attack' over ‘School Thik Karo’ in Bengal

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Sunday demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the alleged assault that led to the death of the father of one of its volunteers in West Bengal's Bankura district.

Janab Mafik, father of 25-year-old CJP volunteer Shaik Abdul Hafeez, died on Saturday after sustaining severe head injuries in an alleged attack at his family's residence, according to a statement issued by the organisation.

The incident occurred in the Karisunda area of Bankura district on August 13, after Hafeez visited a government school in his village as part of the CJP's nationwide "School Thik Karo" campaign, which seeks to assess the condition of government schools and highlight deficiencies in infrastructure.

The CJP alleged that armed men identified as local BJP workers forcibly entered Hafeez's residence later that evening. According to the organisation, the assailants demanded that Hafeez record a video apologising for highlighting the school's condition and claiming that he had acted under external influence.

When Hafeez refused, the men allegedly assaulted him and his family members. Hafeez suffered a serious neck injury, while his father sustained critical blunt-force trauma to the head, the CJP said.

Hafeez later recorded a video from hospital detailing his injuries and subsequently fled to Kolkata, citing continuing safety concerns, according to the statement. His father died from his injuries on August 15.