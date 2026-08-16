CJP demands arrests after father of volunteer dies in alleged 'BJP attack' over ‘School Thik Karo’ in Bengal

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Sunday demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the alleged assault that led to the death of the father of one of its volunteers in West Bengal's Bankura district.
Janab Mafik, father of 25-year-old CJP volunteer Shaik Abdul Hafeez, died on Saturday after sustaining severe head injuries in an alleged attack at his family's residence, according to a statement issued by the organisation.
The incident occurred in the Karisunda area of Bankura district on August 13, after Hafeez visited a government school in his village as part of the CJP's nationwide "School Thik Karo" campaign, which seeks to assess the condition of government schools and highlight deficiencies in infrastructure.
The CJP alleged that armed men identified as local BJP workers forcibly entered Hafeez's residence later that evening. According to the organisation, the assailants demanded that Hafeez record a video apologising for highlighting the school's condition and claiming that he had acted under external influence.
When Hafeez refused, the men allegedly assaulted him and his family members. Hafeez suffered a serious neck injury, while his father sustained critical blunt-force trauma to the head, the CJP said.
Hafeez later recorded a video from hospital detailing his injuries and subsequently fled to Kolkata, citing continuing safety concerns, according to the statement. His father died from his injuries on August 15.
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das condemned the alleged attack and accused BJP workers of attempting to intimidate those involved in the school campaign.
"We are running a campaign focused on improving government schools, something that people of all political ideologies should support. Yet, these BJP goons engage in such incidents to intimidate and threaten people," Das told news agency PTI.
The CJP claimed that a school teacher had informed local political workers about Hafeez's inspection, which allegedly triggered the attack. It also alleged that no medico-legal case was initiated and no FIR was registered following the assault.
CJP founder and national convener Abhijeet Dipke said the organisation would continue its campaign despite the alleged attack.
"We will not be silenced and intimidated. We will keep fighting for better schools. CJP stands firmly with Abdul and his family," he said, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for Mafik's death.
Dipke added that a CJP team would travel to West Bengal to meet Hafeez and his family and ensure that they receive legal and other support.
Das said a CJP National Working Committee delegation, led by co-convener Ashutosh Ranka, would visit Abdul and his family on Monday and demand strict action against those responsible.
The CJP also called for an impartial investigation into the alleged assault, Mafik's death and the alleged failure of authorities to initiate legal proceedings. It urged the Indas police station to arrest those accused and ensure the safety of Hafeez and his family.
The "School Thik Karo" campaign was launched by Dipke to draw attention to the condition of government schools and press for improvements in infrastructure and education. Under the campaign, citizens are encouraged to visit government schools, assess their facilities and bring deficiencies to public attention.
(With inputs from PTI)