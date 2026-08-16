Jharkhand exam stir enters 23rd day, student leader alleges police manhandling on Independence Day

The Jharkhand student agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations entered its 23rd day on Sunday, with student leader Devendra Nath Mahto alleging police high-handedness and manhandling during Independence Day celebrations.
Mahto, who has been at the forefront of the agitation demanding recruitment reforms and greater transparency, alleged that police prevented him from participating in a planned Tiranga Yatra organised by protesting students in Ranchi.
According to Mahto, police personnel stopped him as he attempted to leave Ranchi’s Sadar Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, to join the march. He alleged that he was pushed and manhandled and that some of his companions were also beaten.
In a post on X, Mahto said he was prevented from attending the flag-hoisting programme and the Tiranga Yatra despite being under treatment.
“Even on Independence Day today, despite being under treatment in the hospital, I was forcibly stopped and shoved around, and my companions were also beaten up,” he alleged.
Mahto questioned whether the freedom for which India’s freedom fighters had fought included the right of citizens to peacefully raise their voices and participate in public programmes.
He also asked whether people had been deprived of the right to speak up for their demands and participate in a peaceful Tricolour March, describing the incident as “extremely painful”.
The incident occurred against the backdrop of the ongoing agitation over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
Thousands of students and job aspirants have joined the protest, which is centred around Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi. The protesters are demanding greater transparency in recruitment examinations, cancellation of tests they allege were compromised and an independent investigation into the alleged irregularities.
Some protesters have demanded a CBI probe or an inquiry by a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand.
The agitation intensified earlier this month when students marched towards the Jharkhand Assembly. Police used lathicharge, tear gas and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators. Several police personnel were also reportedly injured.
Following the confrontation, Mahto, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike, was admitted to Sadar Hospital. He began the fast on 2 August and was on its 14th day when he attempted to join the Independence Day march.
Despite the confrontation, protesting students held a Tiranga Yatra from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk on Independence Day. Participants carried the national flag and raised slogans including “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”.
Visuals from Sadar Hospital showed Mahto carrying the Tricolour and wearing Tricolour-themed attire as police personnel prevented him from leaving the premises.
The incident has triggered a political debate over the action taken against Mahto. While his supporters questioned why he was prevented from joining what they described as a peaceful national celebration, others pointed to his medical condition and the need to prioritise his health.
Jharkhand Congress leader Kumar Raja defended the decision to stop Mahto from leaving the hospital, saying his health should take priority over political considerations.
The wider agitation has also attracted political attention, with protesters continuing to demand accountability and reforms in the state’s recruitment system.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said the government is working to make examinations more transparent and has launched the ‘Chhatron Ki Baat - Chhatron Ke Sath’ initiative to gather suggestions and concerns from students.
Mahto, however, has linked the Independence Day incident to the broader student movement, arguing that the right to peaceful protest is part of the ideals associated with India’s freedom struggle.
His allegations that he was pushed and that his companions were beaten could not be independently verified. The police’s version of the specific incident at the hospital was not immediately available.
(With inputs from ANI)