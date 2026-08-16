Jharkhand exam stir enters 23rd day, student leader alleges police manhandling on Independence Day

The Jharkhand student agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations entered its 23rd day on Sunday, with student leader Devendra Nath Mahto alleging police high-handedness and manhandling during Independence Day celebrations.

Mahto, who has been at the forefront of the agitation demanding recruitment reforms and greater transparency, alleged that police prevented him from participating in a planned Tiranga Yatra organised by protesting students in Ranchi.

According to Mahto, police personnel stopped him as he attempted to leave Ranchi’s Sadar Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, to join the march. He alleged that he was pushed and manhandled and that some of his companions were also beaten.

In a post on X, Mahto said he was prevented from attending the flag-hoisting programme and the Tiranga Yatra despite being under treatment.

“Even on Independence Day today, despite being under treatment in the hospital, I was forcibly stopped and shoved around, and my companions were also beaten up,” he alleged.