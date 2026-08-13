Jharkhand protesters to hold ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on I-Day, refuse to end stir until demands met

Meanwhile, concern has mounted over the health of Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for 12 days.

Mahto was admitted to Sadar Hospital on Monday after his condition deteriorated following his participation in the Assembly march. On Wednesday, he wrote to the Ranchi civil surgeon seeking permission to return to the protest site.

"My body is undergoing treatment on the hospital bed, but my soul is at the satyagraha site where students and youth are engaged in a just struggle for their future," he said in a social media post.

Protesting students on Thursday accused the Ranchi district administration of withholding Mahto's health details and preventing them from meeting him at the hospital.

JPSC-JSSC Abhyarthi Nyay Manch president Ramavtar Mahto alleged that restricting access to the JLKM leader was aimed at weakening the agitation.

Four other students on hunger strike are also undergoing treatment, according to protesters.

'There is no transparency'

Vivek Pandit, a student and JPSC aspirant from Bokaro district, said he had been at the protest site since the first day and would remain there until the state government agreed to their demands.

"Today is the 20th day that I have been here. On August 10, when police lathi-charged us during a protest march to the Assembly, my mother was crying and urging me to return home. She was scared after the assault on us during the march. But now, we have decided not to step back from our demands," Pandit said.

"There is no transparency in both agencies, and the government's attitude regarding these issues is not what it should be. They are using their power to divide students rather than resolving the issues," he said.

Pandit alleged that senior district officials had visited the protest site on Tuesday night and tried to create a division among the protesters by asking those demanding action on JPSC-related issues to return home following the government's announcement to cancel the exam.

Another protester, Ravi Kumar from Lohardaga district, said he had been at the protest site since July 29, when the agitation began.

"I cracked multiple exams conducted by both the agencies, but due to prevailing corruption, partiality and irregularities in the system, we have suffered. We will not stop until the government agrees to bring reforms, order a CBI probe and cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)-CGL exam," he said.