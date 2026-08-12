Late-night police visit to JPSC protest site sparks political row in Jharkhand

RANCHI: A fresh controversy erupted late Tuesday night after police and administrative officials arrived at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where students have been protesting against alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations.

Notably, officials had reached the protest site between 12.30 am and 2 am, interacting with protesters and verifying the identities of some individuals, triggering a fresh political row.

According to the protesting students, officials including the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) reached the stadium around midnight and interacted with students present at the protest site, including those on hunger strike. Their late-night presence and questioning reportedly caused panic and unease among the protesters.

Leader of JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch Piyush Kumar Singh claimed that the students were not officially asked to leave the protest site.

He, however, noted that the officials refused to speak with members of the core committee, insisting that they would only talk to the students. “This created a sense of confusion among the protesters,” said the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch leader.

Meanwhile, the police attempted to verify the identities of some individuals present at the site, Singh said.