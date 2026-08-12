JPSC protest: Health of student protesters on hunger strike stable in Ranchi hospital

Four student protesters on hunger strike over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams are in stable condition and are undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi, officials said on Wednesday.

A core committee member of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch said two protesters, Habiba and Rahul Kranti, who have also been on hunger strike, are undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital. Habiba was admitted on Tuesday, while Kranti was taken to the hospital on August 7.

Two other protesters, Devendra Nath Mahto and Mahendra Pratap, who were on hunger strike and receiving treatment in the same hospital, are protesting under the banner of JSSC-Chhatra Manch.

"The health condition of all four students is stable. Check-ups and regular monitoring of their health are being done periodically," the deputy superintendent of Sadar Hospital said.

He said Mahto was still fasting, but his health condition was stable, while Kranti was taking a liquid diet.

Mahto has been on hunger strike for the past 11 days to protest alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

He was admitted to the hospital on Monday after his health deteriorated following his participation in a march to the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi by agitating students.

"We urged Mahto to take food, but he has refused," Singh said.