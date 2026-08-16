Jharkhand student protest enters 23rd day, leaders threaten CM’s residence siege

RANCHI: The JPSC JSSC Reform Manch on Sunday said its movement in Jharkhand would now intensify, with leader Ravindra Paswan saying the agitation would follow the path of Bhagat Singh instead of Mahatma Gandhi.

As the protest entered its 23rd day, Paswan said the students had lost patience with the government and were preparing for a decisive battle over their demands.

“Today, we are changing the course of our movement. We have had enough of Gandhian methods and peaceful protests. They simply aren't listening. We are now going to adopt the path of Bhagat Singh. We are prepared to face bullets, even if the government shoots us in the chest, for this cause. We will continue our agitation until our demands are met,” said Paswan.

He issued an ultimatum to the government to meet their demands by August 18, including cancellation of the JSSC results, scrapping of all exams conducted by the TDPL agency and a CBI inquiry into them.

“If this is not done, lakhs of students and youths from Jharkhand will lay siege to the Chief Minister's residence on the August 20,” said the student leader.

Piyush Kumar Singh, representing the platform, accused the government of ignoring the protesting students and alleged that the administration treated them as mere “insects or vermin.” He said the protest would continue and effigies would be burnt on Sunday.