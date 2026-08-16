Jharkhand student protest enters 23rd day, leaders threaten CM’s residence siege

RANCHI: The JPSC JSSC Reform Manch on Sunday said its movement in Jharkhand would now intensify, with leader Ravindra Paswan saying the agitation would follow the path of Bhagat Singh instead of Mahatma Gandhi.
As the protest entered its 23rd day, Paswan said the students had lost patience with the government and were preparing for a decisive battle over their demands.
“Today, we are changing the course of our movement. We have had enough of Gandhian methods and peaceful protests. They simply aren't listening. We are now going to adopt the path of Bhagat Singh. We are prepared to face bullets, even if the government shoots us in the chest, for this cause. We will continue our agitation until our demands are met,” said Paswan.
He issued an ultimatum to the government to meet their demands by August 18, including cancellation of the JSSC results, scrapping of all exams conducted by the TDPL agency and a CBI inquiry into them.
“If this is not done, lakhs of students and youths from Jharkhand will lay siege to the Chief Minister's residence on the August 20,” said the student leader.
Piyush Kumar Singh, representing the platform, accused the government of ignoring the protesting students and alleged that the administration treated them as mere “insects or vermin.” He said the protest would continue and effigies would be burnt on Sunday.
According to the protesting students, Rahul Gandhi had assured them that if Chief Minister Hemant Soren did not take a positive initiative on their demands and provide a satisfactory response by August 15, the Congress would withdraw its support from the Jharkhand government.
The students alleged that even after August 15, the government had taken no concrete steps to address their demands. They said they would protest by burning effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Rahul Gandhi and the parties supporting the state government.
“We are going to burn the effigies of the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government, Chief Minister Hemant Soren himself, Rahul Gandhi, and all the parties supporting them,” said Singh.
Expressing displeasure with Rahul Gandhi, Singh said that if the Jharkhand government was not heeding his views, he should withdraw his party’s support. He also said students should not be misled by assurances of solidarity.
On August 10, a large number of students from across the state attempted to lay siege to the Jharkhand Assembly. A confrontation broke out between the protesters and police, who used lathi-charges, tear gas and water cannons. Several students were reportedly injured during the action.