NTA releases provisional answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026; challenge window open till August 18

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the provisional answer keys for 84 subjects of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination.

According to a post on X, the challenge window will remain open from August 16 to August 18 until 11:59 pm. Candidates challenging an answer key will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 200 per question. The deadline for payment of the fee is August 18 at 11:59 pm.

For the three remaining subjects, English, Commerce and Sociology, the NTA has constituted a committee to examine complaints concerning various errors in the question papers. Based on the committee's recommendations, a separate public notice will be issued later on Sunday.

The NTA has advised candidates to rely only on information published on its official website and verified social media handles.