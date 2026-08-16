NTA releases provisional answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026; challenge window open till August 18

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the provisional answer keys for 84 subjects of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination.
According to a post on X, the challenge window will remain open from August 16 to August 18 until 11:59 pm. Candidates challenging an answer key will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 200 per question. The deadline for payment of the fee is August 18 at 11:59 pm.
For the three remaining subjects, English, Commerce and Sociology, the NTA has constituted a committee to examine complaints concerning various errors in the question papers. Based on the committee's recommendations, a separate public notice will be issued later on Sunday.
The NTA has advised candidates to rely only on information published on its official website and verified social media handles.
The UGC-NET is conducted to determine candidates' eligibility for Assistant Professor posts and admission to PhD programmes. The examination consists of two papers: Paper I has 50 questions covering teaching aptitude, reasoning ability and general awareness, while Paper II comprises 100 subject-specific multiple-choice questions.
Meanwhile, candidates appearing for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination can also access the provisional answer key and challenge window. The NTA said candidates can submit challenges through the official portal from August 16 to August 18, up to 11:00 pm.
The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on July 17 and 18. The examination determines eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes at institutions across India.
(With inputs from PTI)