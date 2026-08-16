‘Proud to be a dimagi Naxal’: Congress leader P Chidambaram hits back at PM Modi

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘dimagi naxal’ remark, saying, “I am proud to be a dimagi naxal.”

Chidambaram’s comments came a day after Modi warned against ‘dimagi naxals’ who, he alleged, had entrenched themselves in the system and continued to pose a threat to society by influencing policies. The Prime Minister urged citizens to “identify and isolate” them.

Speaking from the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, Modi said the country had succeeded in eliminating armed Naxalism from the forests but warned that those supporting its ideology were looking for opportunities to promote violence and anarchy.

Responding to the remarks, Chidambaram wrote on X: “I am proud to be a dimagi naxal!”

Modi said people with a Maoist mindset had, for years, established themselves in the corridors of power, serving as advisers on government committees and influencing public policy.

He cautioned against underestimating the challenge and called for greater vigilance.