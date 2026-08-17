10 women, six leaders from minority communities get representation in BJP's new national team

The BJP on Monday unveiled its new national team under party president Nitin Nabin, with 10 women, including former Union minister Smriti Irani, and six leaders from minority communities among the office-bearers.

The party leaders described the newly constituted team of national office bearers as a strategic blend of seasoned administrative and organisational experience, youthfulness, geographic diversity and comprehensive social inclusion.

Ten experienced women leaders from various sections of the country have been appointed to the national office.

Besides Irani, who has been made national general secretary, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia, former Union minister D Purandeshwari and ex-NCW chief Rekha Verma are vice-presidents.

Kavita Patidar and Sangeeta Yadav have been appointed as national secretaries.

Roop Kumari Choudhary has been appointed president of the BJP's Mahila Morcha, while Priti Gandhi has been made a social media co-convenor.