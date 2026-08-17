BJP unveils new team: Vasundhara Raje, Ram Madhav named vice presidents; BL Santhosh, Smriti Irani in key roles

The BJP on Monday announced its new national team under party president Nitin Nabin, naming 13 national vice presidents, including former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, RSS leader Ram Madhav and Lok Sabha MP D Purandeshwari.
Uttarakhand former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat, former Union minister Bharti Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal and Tariq Mansoor were also named vice presidents.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed treasurer, while the party named 16 national secretaries, including former AAP leader Sandeep Pathak, Anil Antony and Rohan Gupta.
The party has retained B L Santhosh as National General Secretary (Organisation) and brought in former Union minister Smriti Irani and ex-Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb in its team of eight national general secretaries, according to the list released by the party.
Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal are the only two national general secretaries that the BJP has retained in its new team.
The BJP has brought in many new faces, including Kavita Patidar, K Surendran, Sandeep Pathak and Manoj Tigga, in its team of 16 national secretaries from different states.
M Nagaraja, Lal Singh Arya and Varshaben Doshi have been appointed as BJP national vice presidents, while Baijayant Jay Panda, Rekha Verma and Madhuchandra Kar have been retained in the post, the party said.
The party named Shivprakash and Saudan Singh as national joint general secretaries (Organisation).
PM congratulates newly-appointed office bearers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the newly-appointed national office bearers of the BJP and said the team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect.
"Congratulations to the newly appointed national office bearers of the BJP and those who have been given various responsibilities in the party. This newly appointed team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect," Modi said on X.
The prime minister said he was confident the new team will give their best in strengthening the BJP and focusing on public service. "My best wishes to them," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)