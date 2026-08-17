BJP unveils new team: Vasundhara Raje, Ram Madhav named vice presidents; BL Santhosh, Smriti Irani in key roles

The BJP on Monday announced its new national team under party president Nitin Nabin, naming 13 national vice presidents, including former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, RSS leader Ram Madhav and Lok Sabha MP D Purandeshwari.

Uttarakhand former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat, former Union minister Bharti Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal and Tariq Mansoor were also named vice presidents.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed treasurer, while the party named 16 national secretaries, including former AAP leader Sandeep Pathak, Anil Antony and Rohan Gupta.

The party has retained B L Santhosh as National General Secretary (Organisation) and brought in former Union minister Smriti Irani and ex-Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb in its team of eight national general secretaries, according to the list released by the party.

Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal are the only two national general secretaries that the BJP has retained in its new team.

The BJP has brought in many new faces, including Kavita Patidar, K Surendran, Sandeep Pathak and Manoj Tigga, in its team of 16 national secretaries from different states.