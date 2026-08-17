Smriti Irani to Ram Madhav: New BJP team marks political comeback of many sidelined faces

NEW DELHI: From former Union minister Smriti Irani and RSS veteran Ram Madhav to former chief ministers Biplab Kumar Deb and Tirath Singh Rawat, several BJP leaders who had either slipped out of the party's top organisational structure or seen their political stock diminish have returned to prominent roles in its new national team announced on Monday.

Irani, once among the most prominent faces of the Modi government, has been appointed a national general secretary, one of the most important organisational positions in the BJP.

Her political profile had taken a hit after her defeat from Amethi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Irani, who had pulled off one of the BJP's biggest victories in 2019 by defeating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his family bastion, lost five years later to Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma by over 1.67 lakh votes.

The defeat also meant her exit from the Union government after a decade in which she had handled portfolios including human resource development, textiles, information and broadcasting, and women and child development.

Her appointment as general secretary puts her firmly back in the party's top organisational hierarchy ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections due next year.

Another striking return is that of Ram Madhav, who has been made a national vice-president.

A former RSS spokesperson who was deputed to the BJP in 2014, Madhav emerged as one of the party's most influential general secretaries during its first term in power under Modi. He played a key role in the BJP's expansion in the Northeast and was one of the principal architects of its alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir after the 2014 assembly polls.