Who is Deepak Mhaskey, BJP's new IT cell chief replacing Amit Malviya after 11 years?

The BJP on Monday appointed Deepak Mhaskey as the head of its social media department, replacing Amit Malviya, who had been steering the party's social media outreach for 11 years.
An academic and former independent director of Engineers India Limited (EIL), Mhaskey has also served as a chemistry professor in Chhattisgarh. Born in 1968, he is currently the chairman of the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited (CGMSC) and holds the rank of a state minister.
Mhaskey is also a permanent invitee of the BJP's Chhattisgarh unit. His stint at EIL saw him serve as an independent director of the central public sector undertaking, which specialises in engineering consultancy and project management, particularly in the oil and gas and petrochemical industries.
Mhaskey described his appointment as a "huge responsibility" and said he was honoured that a party worker had been entrusted with the role. "I express my gratitude to the state organisation, the national organisation, our chief minister, our national president Nitin Nabin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all senior leaders and fellow party workers. I will make every effort to fulfil this responsibility with complete dedication," he said.
On the BJP's social-media strategy, Mhaskey said the party's priority was to win elections and serve the public, and that his team would use social media towards that goal.
"The Bharatiya Janata Party’s priorities are absolutely clear: we must win elections to serve the public, and our entire team will work wholeheartedly towards this using social media. Propaganda will continue to appear in the future, just as it has in the past; however, the truth cannot remain hidden. While propaganda may create a momentary atmosphere, if we consistently provide the right answers over the long term, people's misconceptions are dispelled and the Bharatiya Janata Party will certainly proceed in that direction," he said.
Mhaskey's professional background includes a stint as a chemistry professor in Chhattisgarh before his involvement in the BJP's organisational and administrative roles.
His appointment marks a shift from Malviya, who had been at the forefront of the BJP's digital outreach for more than a decade.
Malviya came into prominence in 2009 through a forum called 'Friends of BJP' and was appointed head of the party's IT department in 2015. He subsequently led the BJP's social media outreach for 11 years.
Congratulating Mhaskey, Malviya said he had the privilege of working closely with each of the new appointees over the past decade and expressed confidence that the party's digital communication would achieve "newer milestones" under the new leadership.
"Their appointments come at a crucial juncture as the party prepares to scale newer heights and take its message and organisation to every corner of the country," Malviya said in a post on X.
He specifically congratulated Mhaskey on taking over as head of the BJP's Social Media Department, while also naming Priti Gandhi, Shivanand Dwivedi, Alok Bhatt and Arun Yadav as the department's co-conveners.
In his farewell message, Malviya thanked the BJP's social-media supporters, describing them as a community driven by commitment, energy and ideas.
"A BIG THANK YOU" to the BJP's massive support base on social media, he said, adding that the community had stayed together through "thick and thin" and played a decisive role in reshaping India's public discourse.
Malviya said his interactions with BJP social-media supporters over the 11 years he was at the helm would always remain special. He urged them to continue extending the same support to the party and his successors.
He also expressed confidence in India's future under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, saying the contribution of the party's social-media supporters to that journey would be remembered.
The BJP's new national team marks a significant organisational overhaul under party president Nitin Nabin, with 51 of the 65 office-bearers being new faces. The party has expanded the number of national vice-presidents from 11 to 13, national general secretaries from seven to eight and national secretaries from 11 to 16.
While veterans such as Vasundhara Raje Scindia and B L Santhosh have been retained, prominent new entrants include Smriti Irani as general secretary and Ram Madhav as vice-president. The reshuffle also gives greater representation to younger leaders, with 10 women and six leaders from minority communities included in the team.
New leaders have also been appointed to head the party's youth, women's and OBC wings. The BJP has said the new team has been formed with an eye on assembly elections through 2029 and the next Lok Sabha election.