Who is Deepak Mhaskey, BJP's new IT cell chief replacing Amit Malviya after 11 years?

On the BJP's social-media strategy, Mhaskey said the party's priority was to win elections and serve the public, and that his team would use social media towards that goal.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party’s priorities are absolutely clear: we must win elections to serve the public, and our entire team will work wholeheartedly towards this using social media. Propaganda will continue to appear in the future, just as it has in the past; however, the truth cannot remain hidden. While propaganda may create a momentary atmosphere, if we consistently provide the right answers over the long term, people's misconceptions are dispelled and the Bharatiya Janata Party will certainly proceed in that direction," he said.

From chemistry professor to BJP's digital chief

Mhaskey's professional background includes a stint as a chemistry professor in Chhattisgarh before his involvement in the BJP's organisational and administrative roles.

His appointment marks a shift from Malviya, who had been at the forefront of the BJP's digital outreach for more than a decade.

Malviya came into prominence in 2009 through a forum called 'Friends of BJP' and was appointed head of the party's IT department in 2015. He subsequently led the BJP's social media outreach for 11 years.

Congratulating Mhaskey, Malviya said he had the privilege of working closely with each of the new appointees over the past decade and expressed confidence that the party's digital communication would achieve "newer milestones" under the new leadership.

"Their appointments come at a crucial juncture as the party prepares to scale newer heights and take its message and organisation to every corner of the country," Malviya said in a post on X.

He specifically congratulated Mhaskey on taking over as head of the BJP's Social Media Department, while also naming Priti Gandhi, Shivanand Dwivedi, Alok Bhatt and Arun Yadav as the department's co-conveners.