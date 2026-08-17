India

CID begins raids at JSSC office in connection with Jharkhand recruitment exam 'irregularities'

The state probe agency has arrested 20 people in connection with alleged recruitment exam irregularities, including former JPSC Chairman L Khiangte.
Jharkhand: CID intensifies probe into JPSC, JSSC exam irregularities.
Jharkhand: CID intensifies probe into JPSC, JSSC exam irregularities.(File Photo)
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday launched raids at the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission office as part of its investigation into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Job aspirants have been protesting for 24 days now against alleged irregularities in various recruitment examinations in Jharkhand.

"We are conducting raids at the JSSC office in connection with alleged irregularities in various examinations," CID ADG Manoj Kaushik told PTI.

The state probe agency has arrested 20 people in connection with alleged recruitment exam irregularities, including former JPSC Chairman L Khiangte.

(With inputs from PTI)

Jharkhand: CID intensifies probe into JPSC, JSSC exam irregularities.
Jharkhand exam protest enters day 24; job aspirants to hold fresh talks with government
JSSC
JPSC exam row
JPSC exam protest
Jharkhand CID

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