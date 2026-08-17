Jharkhand exam protest enters day 24; job aspirants to hold fresh talks with government

Job aspirants protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand are scheduled to hold fresh talks with the state government on Monday, as their agitation entered its 24th day with six protesters still on hunger strike.

A day earlier, the protesters burnt effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing the JMM-Congress alliance of failing to take concrete action on their demands.

The Hemant Soren government later invited the protesters for another round of talks at 2 pm on Monday.

The meeting will be the seventh round of discussions between the government and the protesting students. Previous rounds failed to produce a breakthrough.

The decision followed a meeting between the protesters, the sub-divisional officer and the additional district magistrate (Law and Order) at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

“We will definitely attend the talks as we want to resolve the issue through dialogue. We are firm on two demands — a CBI probe into irregularities in recruitment examinations and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination,” JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan told reporters.

Led by the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, the protesters are demanding a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination.