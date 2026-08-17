CJI Surya Kant bats for creative use of tech in law

JAIPUR: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Sunday urged national law universities to move beyond merely responding to technological change. Instead, the CJI exhorted these universities to take the lead in determining how technology should reshape the legal system.

Addressing the Vice Chancellors’ Conclave 2.0 at Jodhpur’s National Law University, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, the CJI stressed that the legal profession can no longer remain a late adopter of technology and rejected an outright prohibition of tools like generative AI in legal education.

The CJI said artificial intelligence was already transforming the legal profession, including contract drafting, due diligence, legal research and dispute resolution. CJI Kant cautioned law schools against imposing a complete ban on generative AI tools in classrooms, saying students should instead be taught to use the technology responsibly.

Justice Kant said concerns over the use of generative AI in legal education were legitimate, particularly the risk of students becoming overly reliant on such tools or accepting convincing responses without verifying their accuracy. However, he said keeping technology out of the classroom would not address these concerns.