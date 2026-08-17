Haryana to introduce daily five-minute yoga breaks in industrial units

CHANDIGARH: Haryana has launched a time-bound initiative to introduce a daily five-minute “Y-Break” (Yoga Break at Workplace) in industrial units across the state, with yoga camps and training sessions for employees.

The programme follows Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s Budget Announcement 2026-27 proposing a daily five-minute Y-Break for workers in industrial units.

Additional Chief Secretary, AYUSH Department, Dr Sumita Misra said that in units operating in shifts, at least one trained employee for every 50 workers in each shift will be trained to lead the sessions.

The AYUSH Department has written to the Industries and Commerce Department to circulate the advisory among industrial units and associations and ensure its time-bound implementation as per the prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Misra said the General Manager of the District Industries Centre in each district will coordinate with the District Ayurveda Officer to prepare schedules for yoga camps and training sessions. Each industrial unit will select one or two employees for training within a month, with at least one trained facilitator for every 50 workers.

The trained employees, with guidance from Yoga Sahayaks, will conduct Y-Break sessions at their workplaces.

The five-minute Yoga break will include simple Yogasanas, Pranayama and meditation techniques and will not require any special equipment or infrastructure. The protocol, developed by the Ministry of AYUSH, is aimed at helping employees de-stress, improve focus and promote physical and mental well-being.

Employees will also be encouraged to use the official Y-Break mobile application and instructional videos for guided practice.

Participation in the programme will remain voluntary. Industrial units have been asked to ensure that the sessions are conducted safely without disrupting normal operations.

The advisory also calls for awareness campaigns on the health benefits of yoga and encourages workers to include the Y-Break in their daily routine.