'Modi ji, look at what your NTA has done': Congress questions government over UGC-NET retest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the National Testing Agency (NTA) over its decision to re-conduct the UGC-NET examinations for English, Commerce and Sociology, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and saying, "Modi ji, look at what your NTA has just done."

He said that the agency had set faulty papers and repeated old questions, forcing thousands of candidates to appear for the examinations again in September.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "UGC-NET exams for Sociology, English and Commerce were held between 22 and 30 June. Nearly two months later, NTA has cancelled all three because it set faulty papers and repeated old questions."

He said thousands of candidates who had prepared for the exams would now have to repeat the process.

"Thousands of candidates who prepared for years, filled forms, paid the fees, travelled to distant centres, must now do it all again in September. NTA makes the mistake but the student serves the sentence," Gandhi said.