Plea on airfares: Centre tells SC framing of aviation rules fast-tracked

The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it has expedited the framing of rules under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, aimed at modernising India’s aviation sector, and that the rules would be finalised within three weeks.

The government placed the draft rules before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta in a sealed cover, and said some final discussions are going on.

"You publish this within seven days," the bench said, adding, "If airlines are not complying, ground them."

Additional Solicitor General Anil Kaushik, appearing in the matter for the Centre, told the bench that the rules would be finalised within three weeks.

"We have fast-tracked the framing of rules. Give us three weeks, we will come out with the finalised version," he said.

The court was hearing a plea filed by social activist S Laxminarayanan, who has sought a robust and independent regulator that ensures transparency and passenger protection across the civil aviation sector and regulatory guidelines to control the "unpredictable fluctuations" in airfare and ancillary charges imposed by private airlines in India.

Senior advocate Ravindra Srivastava, appearing in the matter for the petitioner, told the bench that till the time the new rules come into force, the old rules are operating.