Rahul Gandhi urges Jharkhand CM Soren to meet protesting students, resolve recruitment exam row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, urging him to personally meet representatives of protesting students and take appropriate steps to resolve their concerns over alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations.

In his August 14 letter, Gandhi said the students’ protest had remained peaceful and their demands were legitimate. He welcomed the state government’s ongoing dialogue with the protesters through a committee set up by Soren, but noted that the agitation continued, with some students on an indefinite hunger strike.

"I appreciate that the Jharkhand government has begun a dialogue with them through a committee instituted by you. I believe that there is also agreement on several demands raised by the students. However, the protests continue, and some students remain on an indefinite hunger strike," Gandhi said in his letter.