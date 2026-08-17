Rahul Gandhi urges Jharkhand CM Soren to meet protesting students, resolve recruitment exam row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, urging him to personally meet representatives of protesting students and take appropriate steps to resolve their concerns over alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations.
In his August 14 letter, Gandhi said the students’ protest had remained peaceful and their demands were legitimate. He welcomed the state government’s ongoing dialogue with the protesters through a committee set up by Soren, but noted that the agitation continued, with some students on an indefinite hunger strike.
"I appreciate that the Jharkhand government has begun a dialogue with them through a committee instituted by you. I believe that there is also agreement on several demands raised by the students. However, the protests continue, and some students remain on an indefinite hunger strike," Gandhi said in his letter.
The Leader of Opposition urged Soren to meet the students personally, saying such an interaction would reinforce the government’s commitment to addressing their remaining concerns.
"I am writing to suggest that you personally meet with representatives of the protesting students. This will help reinforce the government's commitment to resolve their remaining concerns," the former Congress chief said.
Gandhi also stressed the importance of the right to peaceful protest, saying, "The Congress party believes that the right to peaceful protest as enshrined in the Constitution of India is one of the central pillars of our democracy. We have, therefore, offered our full support to students protesting paper leaks and irregularities in the education system over the last few months."
He further alleged that "the Indian education system has been captured by the RSS and BJP and transformed into a tool for the exploitation and oppression of students," adding that it was "no longer the robust knowledge system that it used to be a decade ago".
Asserting that the youth are the country’s future, Gandhi urged Soren to hear the students out and act to resolve the standoff.
"Please do your utmost to hear them out and take appropriate action towards the resolution of this issue," Gandhi said.
The Congress is a constituent of the ruling JMM-led alliance government in Jharkhand.
(With inputs from PTI)