Rijiju, Chidambaram spar on ‘dimagi Naxal’

NEW DELHI: A day after PM Narendra Modi called for identifying and isolating ‘dimagi naxals’, the Congress and the BJP engaged in a war of words on Sunday, with Congress leader P Chidambaram calling himself a proud ‘dimagi naxal’ and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju denying that the PM intended the term to target Opposition leaders.

While addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, the PM had said the country had succeeded in removing armed Naxalism from the forests but warned that the ‘dimagi naxals’ and its supporters were promoting violence and anarchy in the country.

Responding to the PM’s remark, former home minister Chidambaram posted, “I am a proud Dimagi Naxal”.

Dismissing the Opposition’s interpretation of the term “Dimagi Naxals”, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju denied that the Prime Minister had used the term to target Opposition leaders.