Shehzad Poonawalla resigns from BJP again, cites pressing financial, personal reason

NEW DELHI: BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday once again submitted his resignation to the party leadership, asking to be relieved from the party’s primary membership and all organisational responsibilities. He has cited personal circumstances and differences with certain individuals within the organisation. His resignation comes hours ahead of an expected organisational revamp.

It may be noted that the BJP spokesperson had offered to resign from all positions and primary membership of the party on July 30. However, his resignation was rejected by the party.

In a letter shared on Monday, Poonawalla said, “It was extremely touching and I am indeed grateful that the party refused to accept my resignation letter immediately and requested me to reconsider the decision.”

“But after and hard contemplation, I have arrived at a final decision that I would like to press for relieving me from my role as National Spokesperson and active primary membership of the BJP,” he said.

In his letter, Poonawalla also expressed “gratefulness, love, affection and highest regard” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Nitin Nabin and senior leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and B L Santosh.