Two more Air India pilots test 'non-negative' in preliminary drug screening

Two more Air India pilots have tested ‘non-negative’ in preliminary drug screening conducted by the Tata-owned airline following the Phuket-Delhi flight incident that left several people injured.

Their samples have been sent for confirmatory testing, with the final results awaited, while the pilots have been de-rostered in the meantime.

On August 13, Air India and Air India Express started mandatory psychoactive substance testing of all their pilots, expanding checks beyond regulatory requirements.

These tests were made mandatory following the August 4 incident, when the captain of an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight, that suddenly lost altitude, tested positive for marijuana.

Psychoactive substance tests have been completed for around 400 pilots of the Air India Group so far, a source told PTI.

Of them, the initial screening test results have come "non-negative" for two pilots, the source said.