Congress MLA alleges objections filed against 838 Van Gujjar voters during SIR in Uttrakhand's Haridwar

DEHRADUN: Congress MLA Anupama Rawat has alleged that objections were deliberately filed against 838 Van Gujjar electors in her Haridwar Rural Assembly constituency to remove their names during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Rawat, who met members of the forest-dwelling pastoral community in Laldhang, alleged that unidentified persons were targeting her supporters and called the alleged irregularities a “major scam”.

“Objections have been raised against 838 Van Gujjars from my constituency, claiming they are not voters of this area,” Rawat told this newspaper. “Some people are deliberately creating these hurdles. This is a very big scam.”

The revision exercise is under way across Haridwar district, with notices being issued to electors whose documents are unavailable or whose entries could not be mapped to existing records.

Rawat alleged that several Van Gujjars had received erroneous or unjustified notices. She also claimed that in some cases, a single person had objected to hundreds of names, while some individuals appeared to have filed objections against their own entries.

“There has been manipulation on a large scale, and the Congress will get to the bottom of it,” she said.

Rawat said affected families were struggling to obtain copies of family registers and other supporting documents before their hearing dates.

“If they do not receive the documents in time, they face the risk of deletion from the rolls,” she said, promising legal and administrative assistance.

“Van Gujjars have lived in this constituency in large numbers for generations. We have shared each other’s struggles, and we will take their fight forward. We will not allow injustice to anyone during the SIR process,” the legislator said.