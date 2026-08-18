Goa govt moves SC seeking longer jail term for Tarun Tejpal in 2013 rape case

NEW DELHI: The Goa government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court by filing an appeal before it and sought enhancement of the 10-year jail sentence handed down to Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 sexual assault case.

On August 6, the Bombay High Court had convicted Tejpal of rape and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years, overturning the trial court order which had acquittet the former Tehelka editor five years ago.

In its petition filed before the apex court, the Goa government said the sentence was "grossly disproportionate to the nature and gravity of the offences" committed by Tejpal.

The state govt has urged the Supreme Court to increase the punishment, arguing that justice demands a stricter term for the serious offence.

"The sentence imposed by the High Court is grossly disproportionate to the nature and gravity of the offences committed by the Respondent (Tarun Tejpal). He was the employer of the victim and was also a friend of her father. He misused his position of authority and trust to commit the offences punishable under Sections 376(2)(f) (Rape), 354 (Outraging the modesty of a girl) and others of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), while the victim was performing her duties at an event organised by the him in his capacity as her employer.