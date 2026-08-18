Heavy rain disrupts Dehradun; 97 roads blocked, schools shut

Heavy rainfall continued to lash Dehradun on Tuesday, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures as the Meteorological Department forecast more rain across Uttarakhand in the coming days.

As per the forecast, the spell of rain is likely to continue across the state until August 21, raising concerns over waterlogging, landslides and disruption of road connectivity in vulnerable areas.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in the mountainous districts of the Garhwal region today.

In view of the weather warning, authorities have advised pilgrims, tourists and residents to plan their journeys according to the latest weather forecast.

People have also been urged to stay away from rivers, streams and other water bodies, particularly as water levels can rise rapidly during periods of intense rainfall.

The continuing rainfall has already affected road connectivity across Uttarakhand.

Around 97 roads are currently blocked because of rainfall and landslides, with agencies working to clear debris and restore connectivity.

In Dehradun district, authorities have declared a one-day holiday on Tuesday for all schools from Classes 1 to 12, along with all Anganwadi centres.

The decision was taken in view of the possibility of heavy rainfall forecast by the Meteorological Department and as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The latest spell of rain comes after a period of heightened monsoon activity in Uttarakhand.

The India Meteorological Department had forecast a resurgence of monsoon activity in the state from August 14 to 17, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at isolated locations.

The recent weather has already caused disruption in several parts of the state.