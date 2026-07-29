Monsoon fury batters Uttarakhand; 111 roads blocked due to landslide debris

DEHRADUN: Torrential rain has disrupted life across Uttarakhand, triggering landslides, swelling rivers, flooding residential areas and blocking key highways.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts until August 3. Following the warning, the state government and district administrations have stepped up surveillance.

Teams from the disaster management department, Public Works Department, National Highways Authority of India, police and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed across vulnerable areas.

Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from rivers, streams and landslide-prone slopes. Earthmovers have been stationed at sensitive locations to clear debris and restore road connectivity.

In Dehradun, Maldevta and Sahastradhara have again emerged as major monsoon hotspots. A large portion of a hillside collapsed onto the Maldevta road, disrupting traffic, while overflowing seasonal streams inundated Sherki Road and the Sauda-Sarauli area.

Several families remained trapped inside their homes for hours. Sections of a road built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana were also damaged. Officials said steep slopes, fragile terrain and intense rainfall over a limited area made the region particularly vulnerable to recurring disasters.