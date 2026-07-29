Monsoon fury batters Uttarakhand; 111 roads blocked due to landslide debris

DEHRADUN: Torrential rain has disrupted life across Uttarakhand, triggering landslides, swelling rivers, flooding residential areas and blocking key highways.
The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts until August 3. Following the warning, the state government and district administrations have stepped up surveillance.
Teams from the disaster management department, Public Works Department, National Highways Authority of India, police and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed across vulnerable areas.
Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from rivers, streams and landslide-prone slopes. Earthmovers have been stationed at sensitive locations to clear debris and restore road connectivity.
In Dehradun, Maldevta and Sahastradhara have again emerged as major monsoon hotspots. A large portion of a hillside collapsed onto the Maldevta road, disrupting traffic, while overflowing seasonal streams inundated Sherki Road and the Sauda-Sarauli area.
Several families remained trapped inside their homes for hours. Sections of a road built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana were also damaged. Officials said steep slopes, fragile terrain and intense rainfall over a limited area made the region particularly vulnerable to recurring disasters.
In Uttarkashi, the rain severely affected the Yamunotri pilgrimage. A torrent of debris and huge boulders descended into the Kupda Khad at Syanachatti, threatening an under-construction Bailey bridge. Nearly 30 metres of the Yamunotri trekking route subsided, while two Kanwar pilgrims were injured after boulders fell near Paligad. Traffic on the Yamunotri highway was restored after nearly 30 hours of clearance work, bringing relief to stranded pilgrims and local residents.
Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers had crossed their warning levels but remained below the danger mark. “The administration is maintaining continuous surveillance. Seventeen roads, including one national highway and seven state roads, remain blocked in the district,” Rajwar told TNIE.
Water entered several houses in Basant Vihar, SBI Colony and other localities of Agastyamuni. A car was destroyed after a large boulder fell on it, while schools were closed as a precaution.
In Nainital, overflowing drains flooded residential areas and Naini Lake’s water level rose to 84 feet. An orange alert has been issued, with quick-response teams placed on standby.
In Pithoragarh, the Tawaghat-Lipulekh Kailash Mansarovar route was blocked near Najyang following a massive rockfall. The Munsiyari-Milam road remained closed for a second day, affecting connectivity to around 20 high-altitude villages.
State Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said movement was being restricted wherever the threat was high. “Three national highways, six state roads and 111 roads in all, including 76 rural roads, are blocked by landslides and debris across Uttarakhand,” Suman said.