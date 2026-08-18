India, US must address friction points as true partners: Ambassador Gor

US Ambassador Sergio Gor on Tuesday called on India and the US to address friction points as true partners and work on predictable taxation and regulatory frameworks to foster business growth.

Speaking at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce here, Gor stressed the need for candid, trust-based engagements on export controls and rock-solid intellectual property protections to give innovators confidence to invest, create and scale without fear.

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) held its national convention, themed “Redefining the India–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

Gor said that the US embassy in India topped the list among US embassies worldwide in attracting over USD 20 billion in investment.

When Indian companies invest in America, it is a win-win situation. They get access to one of the world's most dynamic markets, he said.

"This relationship has unbelievable and incredible potential. To unleash the full power of the economic engine, we must address friction points together as true partners. We need predictable taxation and regulatory frameworks that allow business to thrive," he said.