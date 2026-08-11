US-India partnership vital for global security: Ambassador Gor after 'fruitful' talks with NSA Doval

US Ambassador Sergio Gor on Tuesday said the partnership with India is vital to addressing global security challenges after holding “fruitful” talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. He said the two countries share many of the same goals and their engagement is continuing to grow.

The US envoy's meeting with Doval came a day after his talks with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

"Had a fruitful meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss deepening US-India strategic cooperation," Gor said on social media.

"Our close partnership with India is vital to addressing global security challenges. The United States and India share many of the same goals and our engagement continues to grow," he said.

No details of the talks have been shared by the Indian side.

Gor's meeting with Misri and Doval came days after US Vice President JD Vance dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss expanding the India-US comprehensive global strategic ties -- especially in trade, defence, and energy security -- amid rising tensions in West Asia.

This surge in high-level diplomacy follows a recent mutual defence pact signed by Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan, a move widely seen as a reflection of a new regional alignment.

However, it is not immediately known whether the defence pact figured in the talks between India and the US.

It is learnt that bolstering cooperation in defence, trade and critical minerals figured prominently in the meetings.