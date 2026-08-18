SC directs Karnataka to ensure continued Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu as per CWMA order

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Karnataka government to ensure continued release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in accordance with the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta gave the direction while hearing a plea filed by Tamil Nadu.
The state has sought a direction to Karnataka to release 36.635 to 37 tmcft of water till August 31, 2026, based on proportional formula. The CWMA had earlier ordered Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs or 1.036 tmcft per day to TN till August 27.
On Monday, TN’s counsel senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan told the apex court that Karnataka was releasing water for irrigation within the state but it was not reaching TN. “Their reservoirs are at 76% capacity. They have released only 14.814 tmcft till August 16. There is still a balance of 20 tmcft to be released,” he added.
When the bench asked Karnataka, why they have not released the water, senior counsel Shyam Divan (for Karnataka) denied the claim.
SC asks K’taka, TN to submit report of water release data
Calling Tamil Nadu’s data “completely incorrect”, Divan clarified that CWMA had assessed the deficit and ordered Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs for 15 days till August 11, and 12,000 cusecs daily for the next 15 days from August 12. Though inflow was low initially, Divan said the release had exceeded 12,000 cusecs by 8am on Monday.
Hearing TN’s petition alleging non-compliance, the bench sought clarity on the current release position. It noted from Karnataka’s statistics that the state had released more water than CWMA had stipulated. “Therefore, Tamil Nadu cannot raise objections at this stage,” the judges observed.
The court, however, adjourned the matter for one week for more clarity on the issue and asked both sides to place the latest status on record. It directed Karnataka to ensure water release continues as per CWMA orders till the next hearing on August 24.
In its petition, Tamil Nadu has sought immediate release of water, stating that crops in the Cauvery delta are dependent on timely supply from Karnataka. The state has cited distress and delay in release as grounds for urgent intervention.