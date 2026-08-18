SC directs Karnataka to ensure continued Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu as per CWMA order

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Karnataka government to ensure continued release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in accordance with the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta gave the direction while hearing a plea filed by Tamil Nadu.

The state has sought a direction to Karnataka to release 36.635 to 37 tmcft of water till August 31, 2026, based on proportional formula. The CWMA had earlier ordered Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs or 1.036 tmcft per day to TN till August 27.

On Monday, TN’s counsel senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan told the apex court that Karnataka was releasing water for irrigation within the state but it was not reaching TN. “Their reservoirs are at 76% capacity. They have released only 14.814 tmcft till August 16. There is still a balance of 20 tmcft to be released,” he added.

When the bench asked Karnataka, why they have not released the water, senior counsel Shyam Divan (for Karnataka) denied the claim.