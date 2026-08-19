BRICS Ministers reject carbon border adjustment mechanisms as trade barriers for developing nations.

NEW DELHI: The environment and climate ministers of the BRICS grouping adopted a joint statement at the conclusion of their 12th ministerial meeting in Delhi, themed “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability,” under the chairmanship of India.
For the first time, the statement directly identified carbon border adjustment mechanisms (CBAM) as a significant trade barrier for developing countries like India, stating that it is inconsistent with international law.
The CBAM aims to tax imported carbon-intensive products in order to reduce carbon leakage especially by Developed countries on the products of developing countries.
The statement expressed opposition to “unilateral, punitive, discriminatory, and protectionist measures that are not in line with international law, such as carbon border adjustment mechanisms (CBAM).” It emphasized that such measures undermine the efforts of countries—in particular, developing nations—aimed at addressing the adverse impacts of climate change and enhancing adaptive capacity and resilience.
Additionally, the group agreed for the first time to celebrate BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week during the first week of November 2026. They also endorsed a country-led BRICS Green Conclave to promote sustainable consumption and production while respecting national priorities and advancing sustainable lifestyles.
The statement highlighted the importance of initiatives like the BRICS Green Conclave during the Sustainable Lifestyle Week celebrations in 2026 to raise awareness on environmental issues and encourage sustainable lifestyles through experiential learning activities, conducted in accordance with each country's priorities and capacities, on a voluntary and non-binding basis.
The group also agreed for the first time to establish a voluntary Network of BRICS Institutions aimed at advancing knowledge sharing, research, and innovation in sustainable lifestyles.
The joint statement adopted in New Delhi is structured around four key priorities: promoting sustainable lifestyles, afforestation, forest fire management and disaster resilience, circular economy, and adaptation based on traditional knowledge.
As the first BRICS environmental statement issued following COP30 in Belém, the text welcomed the launch of the Tropical Forest Forever Facility, the Belém Adaptation Indicators, and the commitment to triple adaptation finance by 2035, while urging developed countries to provide grant-based, concessional support. The ministers also welcomed China as the host of the 13th meeting in 2027 and backed Ethiopia's presidency for COP32.