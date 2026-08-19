Congress' stand on Vande Mataram shatters its claim of being copyright holder of freedom struggle: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday condemned the Congress for its decision that only first two stanzas of Vande Mataram will be sung at all party events in future, saying the main opposition party has completely shattered its claim of being the "sole copyright holder" of the freedom struggle with its "adamant" stand against the full version of the national song.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the Congress has also become a “new Muslim League” with its decision to stick to the 1937 resolution of its highest decision-making body on Vande Mataram.

He said that the Congress’ decision has also raised questions on its “patriotism and loyalty” to the country.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Wednesday decided to abide by the 1937 resolution of its highest decision-making body on Vande Mataram, saying only two stanzas of the national song would be sung at all party events henceforth.

The Congress decision came after the BJP accused its leaders of insulting Vande Mataram by not singing the full version at party events.

Terming the Congress’ decision “extremely condemnable” Trivedi said, “This decision has completely shattered its (the Congress’) claim of being the self-proclaimed sole copyright holder of the freedom struggle.”

With its decision, the BJP leader said, the Congress has also proved that it considers itself above the “Constitution, Parliament and the country”.

“The Muslim League was vehemently against the full version of Vande Mataram in 1931. With the same stubbornness, the Congress has taken the decision on Vande Mataram at its meeting today despite a law has been passed by Parliament (on singing of the full version of Vande Mataram),” he added.

The Congress has become the “new Muslim league”, Trivedi charged, stressing that it was the Muslim League which had opposed the full version of the Vande Mataram in 1937.

“Instead of forgetting such a shameful chapter or rectifying the situation, the Congress has embraced it. It reveals the party's current state. There is no longer any doubt that its loyalty to the nation completely comes under suspicion,” he added.