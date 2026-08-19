J&K 'important part of India'; Washington might review travel advisory: US Ambassador Sergio Gor

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday described Jammu and Kashmir as an “important part of India” and said Washington would review its travel advisory for the region, noting the steps taken by the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government to improve security.

"The United States puts out travel warnings and every so often we re-evaluate those travel warnings. I cannot make any big announcements here today but it is something that we are going to look at," Gor said.

Gor made the remarks after meeting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He said the US would assess whether its current travel warning for the region should be downgraded, adding that Kashmir’s beauty and opportunities could attract more American visitors.

In a post on X, Gor said, "Appreciated the opportunity to meet with Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah and to learn more about his priorities. We discussed ways to deepen economic collaboration and create opportunities that would mutually benefit both of our nations."

Abdullah said the meeting focused on issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir and discussed areas where the US could contribute. He said there were “certain legacy issues” that would be addressed over time and expressed hope that engagement between the US and Jammu and Kashmir would “widen and deepen” in the coming years.