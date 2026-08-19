SC warns Odisha over delay in deciding Dara Singh’s premature release plea

NEW DELHI: “If you (Odisha government) don’t decide, we will,” observed the Supreme Court on Wednesday, as it criticised the Odisha Sentence Review Board for failing to take a decision on the premature release of Dara Singh, alias Rabindra Kumar Pal, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons in 1999.

“You take a decision, whatever you want to. Otherwise, we will take our own. If you don’t take a decision, we will,” a bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Vijay Bishnoi told counsel appearing for the state.

Granting one last opportunity to the Odisha Sentence Review Board to decide Singh’s premature release plea at the earliest, the court orally remarked that it could not tolerate the continued avoidance of a decision in the matter.

The court said that if no decision was taken by the Odisha Sentence Review Board by the next date of hearing, it would take a decision itself.

Singh is seeking remission of his sentence, stating that he has served more than 25 years in prison. Under the state’s remission policy, remission can be considered for convicts whose death sentence has been commuted to life imprisonment after completion of 25 years of incarceration.