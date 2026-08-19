Two moderate earthquakes hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, Kangra districts; no loss of life reported

Two moderate-intensity earthquakes jolted Himachal Pradesh's Chamba and Kangra districts on Wednesday, causing panic among residents, officials said. No casualties or damage to property was reported.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), a 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck Chamba at 6.54 pm, with its epicentre near Kareri. The quake occurred at a depth of 5 km.

About 45 minutes later, another earthquake of moderate intensity was recorded in Kangra. Its depth was also 5 km.

The shallow depth of the earthquakes made the tremors particularly noticeable, prompting people in some areas to rush out of their homes in panic.

The officials said no casualties or damage to buildings or other property had been reported so far.

The district administration and concerned agencies are monitoring the situation.

Kangra and Chamba fall under seismic zone V, categorised as a high-damage-risk zone.

(With inputs from PTI)