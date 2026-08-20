Agasthyamalai: SC threatens to deploy paramilitary forces

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday warned that it might be compelled to deploy paramilitary forces if encroachments within the protected areas of Agasthyamalai ecological landscape are not removed expeditiously, as ordered in May. The bench also categorically stated that the cultivation of kapok here must be abandoned.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing the issues concerning the protection of reserved forests, wildlife sanctuaries, and tiger reserves in Tamil Nadu.
On May 29, it directed the state to formulate a time-bound plan to remove encroachments from the protected areas of Agasthyamalai, including the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, Srivilliputhur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve, and Kanyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary.
On Wednesday, the judges inquired about the measures taken so far. Jaideep Gupta, counsel appearing for the state, said more than 4,600 families have been residing within the tiger reserve forest area for generations, and kapok is cultivated on several acres of land there; measures are underway to relocate them. Adding that the resorts operating within the area have been completely shut down, he requested more time to fully implement the court’s order.
The judges stated that merely closing the resorts was insufficient; they must be completely removed. They insisted that kapok cultivation must be entirely abandoned and warned of deploying paramilitary forces if it are not cleared. The judges directed that electricity and water connections to the encroaching structures be disconnected.
The court ordered the state to file a status report in court regarding the process within two weeks and adjourned the hearing to September 8.
Order sparks new worries for Megamalai residents
Theni : “This is our home. We will not leave without a fight.” The latest Supreme Court directions on removing encroachments and plantations from the Megamalai region, now part of the Srivilliputhur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve, have left residents of the hill villages in Theni deeply worried.
For residents who say their families have lived in the region for generations, the orders have brought back fears of losing both their homes and their only source of income. S Velmurugan, a resident of Nariyuthu village in Kadamalaikundu, said several families had been living in the region since 1912.
“In 1978, steps were taken to issue patta documents, but many elderly residents struggling with poverty could not complete the process,” he said. Velmurugan has urged the state to take steps to protect the interests of people living in the hill villages, saying many of them had built their lives around the region over decades.
Echoing the concern, Gurumoorthy of Varusanadu said, “The hill villages around Megamalai are our home and livelihood. Where are we supposed to go if we are evicted? We will not leave our homes without a fight.” Collector Dr R Vaithinathan told TNIE that further course of action will be decided once they received the court order copy.