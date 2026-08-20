Agasthyamalai: SC threatens to deploy paramilitary forces

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday warned that it might be compelled to deploy paramilitary forces if encroachments within the protected areas of Agasthyamalai ecological landscape are not removed expeditiously, as ordered in May. The bench also categorically stated that the cultivation of kapok here must be abandoned.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing the issues concerning the protection of reserved forests, wildlife sanctuaries, and tiger reserves in Tamil Nadu.

On May 29, it directed the state to formulate a time-bound plan to remove encroachments from the protected areas of Agasthyamalai, including the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, Srivilliputhur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve, and Kanyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary.

On Wednesday, the judges inquired about the measures taken so far. Jaideep Gupta, counsel appearing for the state, said more than 4,600 families have been residing within the tiger reserve forest area for generations, and kapok is cultivated on several acres of land there; measures are underway to relocate them. Adding that the resorts operating within the area have been completely shut down, he requested more time to fully implement the court’s order.

The judges stated that merely closing the resorts was insufficient; they must be completely removed. They insisted that kapok cultivation must be entirely abandoned and warned of deploying paramilitary forces if it are not cleared. The judges directed that electricity and water connections to the encroaching structures be disconnected.

The court ordered the state to file a status report in court regarding the process within two weeks and adjourned the hearing to September 8.