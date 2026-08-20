House panel grills NTA over failure to account for Rs 10 crore spending

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel on Wednesday questioned the National Testing Agency (NTA) over its failure to furnish utilisation certificates for Rs 10 crore of government funding, seeking to know whether the financial lapse had affected examination infrastructure, security, technology or other critical operations of the agency responsible for conducting high-stakes entrance tests for lakhs of students.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), headed by Congress MP K C Venugopal, took up the issue while examining outstanding utilisation certificates (UC) of various ministries, flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), sources said.

The NTA had received a total of Rs 25 crore from the government, including seed funding provided after it was set up in 2017. Utilisation certificates for Rs 10 crore remain pending, according to the matter taken up before the committee.

Sources said the Ministry of Education assured the panel that the outstanding certificates would be submitted within 60 days.

The issue was figured out during the PAC’s examination of the “Outstanding Utilisation Certificates”, based on the CAG report. The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Education, among others.