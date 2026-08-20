'If Centre is determinted, it can solve any Manipur issue': Congress

Manipur Congress chief O Ibobi Singh on Thursday said if the Centre has commitment and determination, it can resolve any issue concerning the state, including the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), in two to three months.

Representatives of several civil society organisations in Manipur left for New Delhi during the day to apprise Union ministers and BJP leaders of their demand for NRC updation before the conduct of Census 2027 in the state.

Singh, addressing the media, said, "If the central government wants, the implementation of NRC in Manipur is not an issue... NRC should be updated first before Census is conducted. If required, the Constitution should be amended."

"Ours is a very small state. If the Union government is determined and committed, be it NRC or any other issue, it is only a matter of two-three months to resolve it," the former chief minister said.

The real issue is of the Centre's ignorance of the wishes of the people of the state, he said.

"How many houses were destroyed during the ethnic conflict? How would you then carry out house-listing as part of the Census? How would you count the 60,000 IDPs (internally displaced persons) residing in relief camps?" he said.

Meanwhile, representatives of 10 civil society organisations, including Naga and Meitei bodies, left for the national capital to press for their demand for NRC updation before the conduct of the Census in the state.

The organisations included Kabui Union, Rongmei Naga Youth Organisation Manipur and All Manipur Muslim Organisations Coordinating Committee (AMMOCOC).

They would meet various Union ministers and BJP leaders, a member of the delegation said.

"We are going to the national capital to petition central leaders on the people's demand for NRC updation before the conduct of Census in the state," AMMOCOC president S M Jalal told reporters at Imphal Airport.

"We will try to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other key leaders to apprise them about the concerns of the people," he said.

Kom Union Manipur president Serto Kom said, "Ten members from different communities will consult the Centre and seek an understanding on issues related to NRC and Census. NRC is a very serious issue that needs to be understood."

Meanwhile, a large number of students staged a protest rally at Thangmeiband in Imphal to press for the demands of NRC implementation.

They raised the "No NRC, No Census" slogan and also sought that the Census should not be conducted before IDPs return to their homes.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May 2023.'

(With inputs from PTI)