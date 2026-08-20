Pakistan summoning US diplomat over Gor's remarks is matter between two countries: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said Pakistan’s summoning of US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker over US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor’s remarks was a matter between the two countries.

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned the US chargé d'affaires and lodged a "strong demarche" over remarks by Gor regarding Jammu and Kashmir during his visit to the Union territory.

Gor said Jammu and Kashmir is an important part of India and that US will reconsider the advisories on travel to the place as central government and Abdullah have taken steps to make it a safer place.

"That (the demarche) is a matter between Pakistan and the US. Neither you nor I can do anything about it. Whatever the US Ambassador (to India) said, he has said it. It is now between those two countries," Abdullah told reporters here when asked about Pakistan's protest.

The chief minister also refused to be drawn into the war of words with his alliance partner Congress, which said there should not be a third-party intervention on Jammu and Kashmir as it is an integral part of India.

"I am not getting into this. Congress has their point of view; they are a political party, the largest opposition party. They have a point of view and are entitled to it. I am not going to get into a war of words over this. What can I say on that?" he said.

To a question about whether any celebrities from Bollywood or Hollywood were expected for the Kashmir International Film Festival taking place next month, the chief minister said the objective behind the festival was to expose local audiences to diverse kinds of cinema.