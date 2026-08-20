Pakistan summoning US diplomat over Gor's remarks is matter between two countries: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said Pakistan’s summoning of US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker over US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor’s remarks was a matter between the two countries.
Pakistan on Wednesday summoned the US chargé d'affaires and lodged a "strong demarche" over remarks by Gor regarding Jammu and Kashmir during his visit to the Union territory.
Gor said Jammu and Kashmir is an important part of India and that US will reconsider the advisories on travel to the place as central government and Abdullah have taken steps to make it a safer place.
"That (the demarche) is a matter between Pakistan and the US. Neither you nor I can do anything about it. Whatever the US Ambassador (to India) said, he has said it. It is now between those two countries," Abdullah told reporters here when asked about Pakistan's protest.
The chief minister also refused to be drawn into the war of words with his alliance partner Congress, which said there should not be a third-party intervention on Jammu and Kashmir as it is an integral part of India.
"I am not getting into this. Congress has their point of view; they are a political party, the largest opposition party. They have a point of view and are entitled to it. I am not going to get into a war of words over this. What can I say on that?" he said.
To a question about whether any celebrities from Bollywood or Hollywood were expected for the Kashmir International Film Festival taking place next month, the chief minister said the objective behind the festival was to expose local audiences to diverse kinds of cinema.
"Don't expect anyone from Hollywood. I wish we had reached a stage where people from Hollywood would come; that will take time. For now, if some people arrive from Bollywood, that is good. But the objective is not simply to bring Bollywood celebrities here. Our aim is to expose local audiences to diverse kinds of cinema," he said, adding that it is also a step towards generating employment.
"The goal is... conducting cutting-edge workshops related to the film industry like for direction, cinematography, editing, music, etc., so that when film shootings take place here, there is no need to bring all technicians from outside. Our local youth can work, leading to increased employment opportunities," he added.
On the question about the completion of the AIIMS under construction, the chief minister said the work is going on rapidly.
"The health minister reviews it periodically. When I visited earlier to inspect the construction, we were assured that one block would become operational this year, starting OPD and other basic treatments. We hope they stay committed to that timeline," he said.
He also said that discussions on the location of a law university were ongoing.
"It appears that the file is nearly ready; we just need to grant formal approval, but it will happen," he said.
On setting up of private universities in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said one or two private universities were ready to be established, and in the coming weeks, "we will likely hear positive news and witness foundation stone-laying and the commencement of work".
(With inputs from PTI)