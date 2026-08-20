Rs 9-crore cancer drug racket busted, 17 held

The case is particularly serious because the drugs were meant for cancer patients, who could face serious health risks if they received ineffective or fake medicines instead of genuine treatment. The investigation also reportedly found the involvement of employees of some leading hospitals, who were allegedly supplying empty medicine vials to the racket.

The case has also raised concerns about the need for better drug traceability and stronger checks in the pharmaceutical supply chain. The use of QR-code-based tracking for cancer medicines is aimed at helping patients, hospitals and authorities verify medicines and trace their movement through the supply chain.

More impoartantly, police crackdown highlights the serious dangers posed by counterfeit medicines, particularly those used to treat life-threatening diseases. It also underlines the need for strict monitoring of drug manufacturing, distribution and supply chains to protect patients from fraudulent and potentially harmful medicines. The allegations against the accused remain subject to judicial proceedings.