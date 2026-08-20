SC stresses no pressure on children, seeks solution to CBSE's three-language policy for Class 9

It said one of the concerns was whether we consider English a native language or a foreign language.

"As the Union of India, you will also have to see that other than the CBSE, what is happening in other boards," the bench told Bhati, adding that it has to be ensured that the roll-out of the policy is appropriately undertaken.

Bhati said she would take instructions on the suggestions and get back to the court.

"We don't want the children to come under any pressure," the CJI said.

The top court was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the CBSE's policy mandating the study of three languages, including two native Indian languages, for Class 9 students from July 1.

At the outset, senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for some of the petitioners, told the bench that the issue relates to three languages and they were concerned with Class 6.

He said for Classes 6 to 8, the CBSE has no jurisdiction or authority to frame the curriculum as this has to be done by the NCERT.

The CJI observed that learning any language is a big asset and something invaluable.

Grover said there have to be qualified teachers for this.

"If they are introducing a language, they will also have plan for teachers. It is their obligation," the bench observed, adding, it will take the schools to task if they are erring.

The bench observed that the CBSE has given options of 23 languages.

"Let us not have any impression of inferiority complex with respect to regional languages. We should respect all these languages as much as any other language," it said.

The bench said whenever a new concept is introduced, it is natural to have some apprehensions.

"We can constitute an expert committee ourselves or ask the government to constitute an expert committee so that as and when the difficulties arise, they can make recommendations and find solutions," it said.

Bhati said, "We want to support our children in the best possible manner".

She said thousands of experts were consulted in the process.

"The CBSE is one of of the boards in the country. There are 33,000 odd schools out of a total 7.5 lakh schools. Around 4.45 percent schools are CBSE schools in India and 99.19 schools are already compliant of the two native languages," she said, adding, "Language is a vehicle of a culture".

Justice Bagchi observed he personally had a serious reservation about the expression "native".

"It has a colonial connotation. It should be indigenous," he said, adding that framers of the policy should have been conscious of the words they have used.

It posted the matter for further hearing after 10 days.