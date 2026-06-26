Three language formula: CBSE allows existing Class 7-9 students to retain current language choices

NEW DELHI: In a relief to lakhs of CBSE students, those currently studying in Classes 7 to 9 who have opted for two foreign languages under the existing three-language policy will be allowed to continue with the same language combination until Class 10, board officials said on Friday.

The clarification comes more than a month after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that Class 9 students would be required to study three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, from July 1 as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The announcement had prompted concerns among students and parents, with several approaching courts against the board's order.

A senior CBSE official said the requirement to study at least two Indian languages would be implemented prospectively from Class 6 and would not apply retrospectively to students already enrolled in Classes 7 to 9.

"An official notification clarifying the same will be issued soon," the official said.

In a circular issued on May 15, the CBSE stated that until dedicated R3 textbooks are available, Class 9 students should use the Class 6 R3 textbooks (2026-27 edition) for their chosen language.

The language policy forms part of the board's efforts to align its scheme of studies with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

Under the May circular, students opting to study a foreign language may do so only as the third language after studying two native Indian languages, or as an additional fourth language.

Separately, the CBSE had announced in April the phased implementation of the three-language formula from Class 6 and the introduction of a two-level system for mathematics and science in Class 9 from the 2026-27 academic session.

Under the proposed structure, mathematics and science will be offered at two levels, mandatory Standard and optional Advanced.

All students will take a common 80-mark examination, while those seeking higher proficiency may opt for an additional Advanced-level paper designed to assess deeper conceptual understanding and higher-order thinking skills.

The first Class 10 board examinations under the new two-level system are scheduled to be held in 2028 for students entering Class 9 in the 2026-27 academic session.