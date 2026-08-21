Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo announces Rs 5 lakh aid for families of workers killed in Chamoli tunnel accident

The accident at the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited project in the Pipalkoti area left 11 workers dead and 11 injured, officials said.

Four of those killed were from Kondagaon district in Chhattisgarh. Two were residents of Dhansuli village, while one each was from Madnar and Dahikonga.

In a post on X on Thursday night, Sai described the deaths as “deeply distressing” and said the mortal remains had been brought to Kondagaon, where the last rites were performed in the presence of the families.

“Instructions have been issued to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of each deceased worker and Rs 50,000 to each of the two injured workers,” he said.

He said the state government stood with the bereaved families and would provide all possible assistance. Sai also prayed for peace for the deceased and wished the injured workers a speedy recovery.

(With inputs from PTI)