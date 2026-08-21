Congress demands review of E20 policy, calls fuel rollout 'anti-people'

The Congress on Friday demanded an immediate review of the E20 petrol policy, accusing the Modi government of pursuing an "anti-people" fuel policy that has increased household expenses while raising concerns over vehicle mileage and compatibility.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the diversion of sugarcane and grains for ethanol production had contributed to rising food prices.

Citing a media report, he said sugar prices had risen 40 per cent in three months, while jaggery, rice and maize flour prices increased by 24 per cent, 16 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively.

"Due to the Modi government's shortsighted and anti-people E20 policy, inflation is rising on one hand, while vehicle owners are forced to bear the brunt of reduced mileage and vehicle damage on the other," Ramesh said in a post on X.